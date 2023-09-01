Karachi: Jeep gets stuck in sand at Sea View beach

KARACHI: A jeep of picnickers got stuck in the sand at Sea View beach in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, picnickers were enjoying themselves in their jeep at Sea View beach and suddenly their vehicle got trapped in the sand after being caught in the sharp waves of the sea.

Police said lifeguards prevented the citizen named Faheem, a resident of Nazimabad, from driving a jeep in the sea but the citizen forcibly drove the jeep and ended up in the problem.

The trapped vehicle is stuck in the sand for several hours.

It’s not our job to get the jeep out of water said SSP Karachi South Shiraz Nazir، and added relevant authorities have been informed to rescue the trapped jeep in the sea.