Karachi jewellery shop burglary suspects arrested in Jhang

KARACHI: Police have arrested two suspects from Jhang district in Punjab in connection with a burglary at a jewellery shop in Karachi.

Police said the suspects had been residing in Karachi’s Lines Area, and a relative had arranged their rented accommodation.

During a targeted operation, police arrested the two suspects from Jhang. A large portion of the stolen gold, along with silver items and the safe locker, was recovered.

Authorities added that a special team, formed under DIG South Asad Raza, is still working to trace the remaining absconding prime suspect.

According to police, the suspects broke into a jewellery store on Zaib-un-Nisa Street in Saddar on April 30 by cutting the shutter and stole a safe containing gold jewellery worth millions of rupees.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Preedy Police Station at around 4:40am. The alarm was raised by a bazaar watchman at approximately 5:15am.

SHO Preedy, Ayub Mirani, said the suspects arrived on a motorcycle, cut the shutter, and entered the shop. They also took the shop’s locks with them after the burglary.

SSP South Mazhar Ali stated that the watchman confronted the suspects but was threatened at gunpoint.

He added that the suspects initially offered the watchman Rs50,000 to remain silent, a claim reportedly supported by CCTV audio.