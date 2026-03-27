Two suspected dacoits shot dead by citizen in Karachi

KARACHI: Two suspected dacoits were shot dead by a citizen at Johar Mor Bridge in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported, citing rescue services.

According to reports, an exchange of fire took place between a citizen driving a car and three armed men riding a motorcycle.

The citizen said the suspects attempted to rob him at gunpoint, prompting him to open fire in self-defense. As a result, two of the motorcyclists sustained gunshot wounds and died on the spot, while a third suspect managed to flee, reportedly in an injured condition.

Police confirmed that two pistols and other items, including multiple mobile phones, were recovered from the possession of the deceased suspects.

Law enforcement personnel reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital, where their identities are being ascertained.

According to police, the suspects had earlier snatched a mobile phone from a citizen identified as Ghaffar. The police are trying to apprehend the absconding suspect using CCTV cameras.

A day earlier, students of Jinnah Medical and Dental College (JMDC) were robbed at gunpoint by armed men in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area. Police said the incident occurred at around 8:15 am when a college bus arrived to pick up students.

Two unidentified suspects boarded the bus and looted mobile phones, gold jewelry, and other valuables from male and female students before fleeing the scene.

One student said the assailants appeared to have conducted prior surveillance, noting that the bus had minimal security and its doors were often left open. Police reached the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation into the incident.