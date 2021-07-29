Karachi Jubilee market demolition will resume today, KMC says

KARACHI: The Garden area commercial building Jubilee Market that caved in twice since the past month due to being illegally constructed over a stormwater drain is set to be demolished on Thursday by the anti-encroachment force after the bid was resisted yesterday, ARY News reported.

The razing operation of Jubilee Market started the day before when the shopowners and workers opposed and resisted the force from carrying out the operations. However, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment cell has said the operations would resume at 10 am today.

In its initial phase yesterday, the force brought down the entry gate of the market but it relented to the resistance put up by the protesting people opposing the operation.

The protestors have claimed they will not allow the operation to continue if rehabilitation of their shops is not ensured.

Demolition of Jubilee Market postponed over MQM-P’s intervention

Earlier this month, after the intervention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), KMC postponed the demolition of Jubilee Market.

As the KMC team had reached the demolition site, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan came in along with the shop owners to hold a meeting with the commissioner and Karachi administrator.

Hassan held talks with the KMC director Bashir Siddiqui to postpone the anti-encroachment operation for giving more time to the shop owners to shift the assets.