Karachi: Key gang war operative arrested in Lyari raid

KARACHI: Police and a secret agency in a joint operation arrested a wanted terrorism suspect in Lyari, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, terrorism suspect Awais Baloch has been arrested by the law enforcement agencies in a raid. “He is a close aide of gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch,” sources said.

“Arrested suspect’s name has also been included the Red Book list of wanted criminals,” according to sources.

He had fled out of the country during Karachi operation, sources shared.

He was involved in several incidents of targeted killings, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes, according to law enforcement sources.

“He was returned to re-group and activate the gang war network in Lyari,” sources claimed.

“Law enforcement officials investigating from Awais Baloch, expecting key disclosures from him,” sources added.

The city police had arrested recently another Lyari gang war member in a search operation in Lyari’s Baghdadi area.

According to police officials, the arrested individual was involved in multiple murders and drug trafficking. The police conducted a raid in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, arresting the gang war suspect.

According to police arrested accused was involved in criminal activities for Rashid Chikna, another notorious character of Lyari gang war.

