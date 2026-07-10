KARACHI, July 10: Police recovered an 11-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Saudabad area, within nine hours of the incident after launching a swift operation, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Fida Hussain, the victim, Khizar Danish, son of a dentist, was rescued safely after police tracked the suspects using technical surveillance and human intelligence.

The SSP said police immediately began investigating after the kidnapping was reported. Officers traced the registration number of the suspects’ vehicle and raided a suspected hideout. However, the suspects had already vacated the premises before the raid.

Police continued to pursue the accused using intelligence-based methods. As law enforcement tightened the net around them, the kidnappers allegedly abandoned the child near a well-known store in Model Town and fled the scene to avoid arrest.

The officer said Karachi police have identified the suspects and expressed confidence that they will be arrested soon. Investigators will also record the child’s statement to determine the exact circumstances of the kidnapping.

According to the FIR application submitted at Saudabad police station, the boy’s father, Riaz, said the family was holding a Quran recitation following the death of one of his sons.

During the gathering, Khizar Danish, his brother and their cousin went outside to buy some items. A short while later, the elder brother and cousin returned in tears, telling the family that unidentified men travelling in a silver-coloured car had forcibly taken Khizar away.

The family tried to chase the vehicle but the kidnappers managed to escape. Police later recovered the child safely following the operation.