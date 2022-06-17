Karachi lady constable, brother severely injured in acid attack

KARACHI: Friday morning turned gory for Karachi lady constable and her brother as two Armed men threw acid on them leaving severe burns across their bodies, ARY News reported.

Lady constable Gulzara Mushtaq, in her early 20s, and her brother, 25, were on the way to her workplace, Sachal Police Station, when two armed men intercepted them.

“They struck into our bike and tried to snatch my sister’s bag,” said Mushtaq, who conceded burns all across his back, his neck and his head.

“When we resisted, the pillion rider took off the lid off some bottle and threw the substance on us and snatched away our stuff.”

I tried to approach them but soon I felt unbearable itching and my sister started crying out of pain, Mushtaq added.

According to the preliminary reports, Gulzara has suffered severe burns across her face and one of her eyes is feared to be impaired, family said.

Family of the survivors doubts any personal enmity, as they suggest it was apparently a mugging bid where two armed men, on an unregistered 125cc bike intercepted their course and threw acid after snatching their belongings.

The survivors are being treated at Burns Ward of Civil Hospital, and final medical reports on them by doctors are awaited.

Mushtaq family has five siblings, comprising three sisters, all of whom work in Sindh Police, and two brothers. The survivor brother worked as polio worker in Karachi.

No officials have yet released any statements on the matter.

It may be reminded that most acid attackers are men, while the majority of victims are women. Most of these cases are reported under honor crimes, too.

Just last year, there were 80 acid attacks across Pakistan. Between years 2007 to 2018, there were some 1500 acid attack cases.

Comments