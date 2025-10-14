Karachi’s vacated Afghan camp faces new threat from land grabbers

KARACHI: Following the evacuation of the Afghan camp, land mafia groups have reportedly become active in Karachi, attempting to illegally occupy portions of the vacated land, according to a report submitted by DIG West Irfan Baloch to the Additional Inspector General (IG) Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Afghan Camp, commonly known as MDA Land, falls under the jurisdiction of Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station in District West Karachi, the DIG stated in his report. He said the area comprises 3,117 residential units, including 200 to 250 houses owned by Pakistani families.

DIG Baloch revealed that before the repatriation process began, around 15,680 Afghan nationals were living in the camp. So far, 14,296 Afghan residents have returned to Afghanistan, while 1,384 Afghans still remain in the area and are being sent back in phases.

He warned that after the camp was vacated, land mafia and criminal elements in Karachi had started attempts to illegally occupy and encroach upon the property.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, DIG West Irfan Baloch has requested the formation of a special committee comprising officials from the Malir Development Authority (MDA), Deputy Commissioner Karachi, and relevant police officers to prevent further encroachments.

He also urged authorities to take immediate measures in Karachi to protect the land from potential illegal occupation and encroachment, stressing that the matter requires urgent attention to safeguard public property.

Also Read: Pakistan orders shut down of Afghan refugee camps in KP

Earlier, Pakistan’s federal authorities had notified the immediate closure of all camps of Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These refugee camps had been established for a long time in the province.

Afghan refugees present across the province have been directed to return back to their country.

The refugee camps have been shut down in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Mansehra. Afghan refugee camps in Charsadda and Malakand have also been closed.

Federal authorities have also directed the provincial government to take the land of closed camps in its possession.

It is to be mentioned here that the Punjab government has also recently launched the third phase of deporting illegal Afghan residents, as part of Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigner Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

The government is identifying the Afghan nationals who have no legal documents to be in Pakistan or have overstayed for more than a year.