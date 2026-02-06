Karachi factory fire escalates to third-degree

KARACHI: The fire that broke out at a plastic factory in the Landhi Export Processing Zone has now been declared a third-degree blaze by officials, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the blaze has engulfed the factory’s first floor and spread to an adjacent warehouse, making it extremely challenging for firefighters to contain.

The Karachi Fire Brigade is actively responding with 10 fire engines, supported by water bowsers and snorcles. Some of the vehicles have been delayed due to traffic congestion, complicating the firefighting operation in Karachi’s busy industrial area.

Authorities in Karachi are working urgently to clear roads and ensure timely access for fire and rescue teams. Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered SSP Malir and SP Traffic to reach the scene immediately and instructed that the surrounding areas be secured.

The Sindh Rangers have also joined the rescue operation, with personnel arriving immediately at the scene.

Rangers are assisting the fire brigade and rescue teams, while also deploying heavy manpower around the factory to maintain traffic flow and secure the area.

According to the Rangers’ spokesperson, saving human lives and preventing the fire from spreading further remain the top priority.

Emergency measures have also been implemented at hydrants in Landhi and Sherpao, and the Karachi Water Corporation is providing a continuous water supply. Additional tankers have been deployed to assist until the fire is fully brought under control.

No casualties have been reported so far, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Sindh Chief Minister has taken notice of the massive fire that broke out at a plastic factory in the Landhi Export Processing Zone.

The Chief Minister has requested a detailed report from the Commissioner of Karachi regarding the affected factory. He has also issued emergency directives to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and fire services to coordinate efforts at the scene.

Authorities have been instructed to carry out a full investigation into the incident, while ensuring the safety and welfare of the workers and their families affected by the fire. Immediate relief measures for the laborers and their households have been ordered by the Chief Minister.