Karachi-Larkana Indus Highway closed indefinitely due to flooding

Karachi: The National Highways Authority (NHA) on Wednesday closed the Karachi-Larkana Indus Highway due to flooding at various locations, ARY News reported.

According to NHA sources, the highway is submerged under flood water near Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Sehwan toll plaza. The water level on the location is around 3- feet, they added.

The Motorway police has said that the highway can not be reopened until the water level recedes significantly. The Grand Trunk road (GT Road) has also been badly affected due to heavy rainfall and floods in the province, they added.

The National Highway is also affected near Nowshero, Kandiar, Qazi Ahmed and Jahanian, the motorway police added. The travel duration from Sukkur-Karachi has gone up from 6 to 15 hours amid flooding and rainfall, they added.

Over 5000 km of roads have been damaged in the country due to devastating floods and heavy rainfall, the NDMA reported.

