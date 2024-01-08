Karachi lawyers’ shutdown City Courts, strike over police FIR

KARACHI: The city’s lawyers have staged protest strike after the traffic police booked some lawyers in a case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The lawyers’ shutdown the City Courts’ gates denying entry to litigators in the court complex.

The lawyers’ strike has been resulted in deferral of hundreds of cases fixed for hearing by the courts.

The prisoners from jails did not transport to courts for hearing of their cases.

Karachi Bar Association has demanded of the IG Police Sindh for an immediate withdrawal of the FIR registered against lawyers.

A case has been filed at the City Court police station against lawyers’ accusing them of subjecting a traffic police official to torture.