Karachi LG Polls: Bilawal to meet party candidates today

KARACHI: People’s Party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto will meet the party’s candidates for the local government polls in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PPP chairman will formally launch the party’s campaign for the local government election in Karachi today.

The party’s local councils’ candidates have been invited in the Chief Minister’s House for a gathering at 4:00pm today.

Bilawal Bhutto will address the party’s candidates in the gathering. “Bilawal has directed the party leaders to initiate a strong party campaign for the local councils election.

There are still speculations with regard to postponement of the local government polls in the metropolis for the seventh time as the Sindh government has written another letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had already written a letter to the ECP for amending delimitation for the LG polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new phase of the Sindh LG polls are scheduled on January 15 in Karachi Division after its postponement for six times.

