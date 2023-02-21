Karachi LG Polls: ECP issues warrants of six presiding officers

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Tuesday issued warrants of the presiding officers of LG polls in six union committees of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan was hearing a petition against alleged irregularities in local government election in Karachi union committees.

The ECP issued warrants of presiding officers after they failed to appear in the hearing.

“Presiding officers have deliberately been prevented,” Jamaat Islami’s counsel Hassan Javed said. “Jamaat had won the election according to the results issued by presiding officers,” JI lawyer said. “Returning officers have themselves appeared but presiding officers have been halted,” he said.

JI counsel alleged that the ROs changed results and declared the government’s candidates as winners.

The ECP issued warrants of the presiding officers of UC-8 Mauripur Town, UC-8 Mirbahar Town, UC-7 Sultanabad, UC-5 Machhar Colony, UC-5 Shershah and Ward-1 of UC-4 of Chanesar Town.

A three-member bench of the election commission headed by the ECP’s Sindh

member Nisar Durrani, heard the case.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in initial proceedings vowed to rectify anomalies in results of the local government elections in Karachi and also promised to take action against those found responsible for committing alleged irregularities in election results.

