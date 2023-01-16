Karachi LG polls: ECP releases complete results of 235 UCs

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the complete results of all 235 union councils (UCs) in Karachi Division after the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

ARY News took lead in reporting the complete results of Karachi LG polls following the announcement of the election commission.

The latest party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

The PPP is followed by 86 seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi LG polls, PTI in the third position with 40 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 7 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with 3, independent candidates with 3 seats and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with 2 seat.

Elections are not held on 11 seats due to the demise of candidates in the Karachi Division.

EC Sindh’s statement

The Election Commissioner (EC) Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the complete results of the LG polls in Karachi Division were released. He said that the commission addressed the complaints regarding the LG polls yesterday.

Following the complaints of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief, the EC Sindh said that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman should bring evidence to the commission. He added that the commission did not receive any complaints today.

While giving the reason for the delay in the LG polls results, Chauhan said, “These are LG elections which takes more time for the commission to compile the data. “

‘Polls on remaining UCs will take more time’

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani told ARY News that PPP will start consultations with other political party after the announcement of the complete LG polls’ results.

He said that the LG polls in remaining UCs will take more time, however, mayor will be elected before the next phase of elections. After PPP got majority in the Karachi LG polls, Ghani said that PPP’s top leadership will decide on whether give Karachi mayorship to JI or not.

Regarding the complaints, Ghani said that JI and all other political parties have a right to protest if there are some mistakes in the compilation of results of the LG polls, however, the right forum for the redressal of their issues is the election commission.

Hafiz Naeem expresses dissatisfaction on results

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed dissatisfaction on the LG polls’ results released by the ECP. He said that he summoned a meeting and they will approach the EC Sindh today.

He said that JI won the highest number of seats in accordance with Form 11 but the final results showed a reduction of eight seats of the political party. Hafiz Naeem said that JI won overall 94 seats in accordance with Form 11.

Regarding the talks for Karachi mayorship, Hafiz Naeem said that JI will not initiate talks with any political party until its number of seats are not corrected. He added that they defeated PTI in the recent LG polls and PTI accepted the JI’s mandate. Naeem added that JI will definitely hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

