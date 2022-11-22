Karachi LG polls: MQM-P expresses reservations over ECP’s verdict

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed its reservations over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned an emergency meeting of the Rabita Committee at 6pm over the ECP’s verdict to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting would consider using different options for the electoral watchdog’s verdict. Sources with MQM-P claimed that it was impossible to hold elections with unjust delimitation of constituencies and voter lists.

“Elections cannot be held without implementing the Supreme Court’s decision,” said sources while quoting MQM-P leaders.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on Nov 15 after hearing the pleas against delay in holding the polls.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The ECP also directed Interior Ministry, IGP Sindh to provide security for LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately release the schedule for LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The reserved verdict on pleas filed by Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, seeking immediate LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, the court ordered Sindh government to provide security and other facilities for the LG polls.

