Karachi LG polls: PTI suffers setback as PPP’s Najmi Alam defeats Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is leading in Karachi’s local government (LG) elections and has secured a simple majority in Hyderabad for the first time in history, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Results show that PPP has emerged victorious on 75 UCs, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has secured 40 UC seats and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious on 35 UC chairmen seats.

Meanwhile, PTI has suffered defeat from Karachi’s Saddar as Khurram Sher Zaman — who was considered the party’s candidate for the top slot of the mayor — lost to PPP’s Najmi Alam.

In the East and South districts of Karachi, the Pakistan People’s Party grabbed 15 each seats. In Kemari, PPP emerged victorious on 18 UCs and in Malir it was declared the winner on 21 seats, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

In Hyderabad, the results of 94 union committees out of a total 160 have been released. According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results PPP has secured 55 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 20 seats, Independents candidates grabbed three seats, and JI one.

In Sujawal, according to unofficial and unconfirmed reports Pakistan People’s Party has bagged 20 seats, while JUI-F won a single seat.

In Badin, as per unconfirmed results of 38 town committees out of 64, Pakistan Peoples Party won 30 seats, independent candidates won six seats and the Grand Democratic Alliance secured two seats.

In Dadu, PPP has secured seven Town committee seats while Independent candidates remained victorious on two sets.

