Karachi LG Polls: SHC serves notices on JI petition

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday served notices to parties over a petition of Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for election in remaining 11 union committees of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Jamaat Islami Karachi’s chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman had filed petition in the high court seeking an order for election in remaining union committees of the city.

The court has summoned reply from the respondents within 10 days.

Hafiz Naeem said that local council elections were not held at 11 seats of UC chairman and vice chairman in Karachi owing to the demise of candidates or for some other reasons.

“The election commission was also contacted for holding election at remaining union committees, but it is avoiding completion of the process,” JI leader said.

He pleaded to the high court for an order to the election commission to conduct immediate election on remaining 11 seats to complete the process of mayorship in Karachi.

“The election conducted but the house has not been completed yet,” he said.

He pleaded to the court for issuing order to hold urgent elections in 11 local constituencies.

JI leader earlier alleged that the People’s Party has claimed to bring the PPP’s mayor in Karachi and the election commission was siding with the PPP’s provincial government.

Comments