Karachi likely to receive moderate rainfall from Thursday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rainfall in Karachi and other areas from Thursday 23 to 25 September in the upcoming wet spell.

Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate into Sindh from Wednesday (tomorrow). This weather system will bring rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and accompanied occasional gusty winds, according to the weather forecast.

Fresh monsoon system will bring rainfall in southeastern districts of Sindh including Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin from 22-25 September.

Dust-Thunderstorm rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions.

The wet spell in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Nawabshah, Dadu, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Jamshoro will begin from Sep 23 to 25, the Met Office forecast.

The PMD has predicted partly cloudy to humid weather with chances of sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm at morning or night on Thursday.