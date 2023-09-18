Karachi likely to receive rain with dust storm today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast chances of isolated dust-thunderstorm and light rain at Karachi’s outskirts on Monday (today) evening or night, ARY News reported.

Met Office recorded maximum 72mm rain in Nangar Parkar, the main town of Thar district yesterday, while Kaloi received 50mm rain, Badin 41mm, Diplo 15mm, Chhore 12mm, Islamkot 05mm and Chhachhro 02mm rainfall.

Monsoon currents of moderate intensity are penetrating in eastern Sindh. Under the influence of this weather system dust-hunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls likely to occur in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Jamshoro districts of Sindh from today to 20th September with occasional gaps.

Larkana, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matyari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts to receive rain today and tomorrow with occasional gaps.

Karachi division likely to receive dust-thunderstorm with rain of moderate intensity this evening and on 19-20 September, according to the weather report.