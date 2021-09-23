Karachi likely to receive rain from this evening: PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast likely rainfall with chances of dust and scattered thunderstorm on Thursday evening and night, ARY News reported.

The weather will remain cloudy with gusty winds blowing, according to the weather report.

Tharparker, Badin and Thatta districts are likely to receivce rainfall in the fresh monsoon spell in Sindh.

Pakistan Meteorological Department yesterday said that monsoon currents have started penetrating into eastern Sindh. Under the influence of this system, Rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls, accompanied by occasional gusty winds likely in Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Khairpur districts during 22-25 September.

The Met Office had predicted fresh monsoon rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from 23-25 Sept.