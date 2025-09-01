Karachi likely to receive drizzle today

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi is expected to remain cloudy on Monday (today), with chances of light drizzle in the evening and night, ARY News reported, quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to today’s weather outlook for Karachi, the weather has improved in the port city with the resumption of sea breezes, however, due to high humidity levels, residents may feel increased heat during the day.

The Met Office added that the maximum temperature in Karachi could reach up to 34°C. It further clarified that no heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi during the current week.

Meanwhile, parts of Punjab, already reeling under severe floods, are also expected to receive heavy precipitation for a few days, starting from today.

The National Emergency Operations Center of NDMA has issued an alert of possible heavy to very heavy rains in Islamabad and different districts of Punjab from Monday till Wednesday.

Flood situation is likely to intensify due to more rains in flood-hit areas including Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Faisalabad.

Flood situation is also expected in Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Due to possible heavy rains in the upper areas and high flow in the rivers, there is a possibility of sharp increase in flood torrents and flow at Marala Headworks that may trigger flood situation in the adjacent areas.