Karachi likely to receive rain from August 30: PMD

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 29, 2025
    • -
  • 3 views
    • -
  • 244 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Karachi likely to receive rain from August 30: PMD
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment