Karachi likely to receive rain from August 30: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in Karachi from tomorrow (August 30) to September 2, ARY News reported.

The PMD in ites forecast warned the authorities that Karachi may face possible urban flooding between August 30 and September 2.

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms with rain are expected in Islamabad from August 29 to September 2, while heavy rainfall is likely in the northern and north-eastern districts of Punjab on August 30 and 31.

Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin from August 30 to 31.

It is worth noting that during heavy rain in Karachi last week, the city was turned into a river. In many areas, boats had to be sent to rescue affected residents.

Due to electricity and other rain-related incidents, the lives of 15 people were claimed, while a partial flood snatched the livelihood of many people.

With over 200 millimetres of rainfall recorded, the city’s structure was badly disrupted, and roads are badly ruined now. It has been more than a week now since it rained in Karachi, and the rainwater mixed with sewage is present in the damaged areas of roads.

Even days after the rain stopped, citizens have been facing prolonged power outages.

The Karachi rain alert is released to aware citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary activities that could cause any unforeseen situation.