President Zardari urges support for flood-hit victims

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed profound sorrow over the flood destruction during the intense monsoon weather across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan, ARY News reported.

President Asif Zardari, in his official statement, extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and assured all affected people that the government is with them during this hard time and will assist them by all means.

Asif Zardari recognised the severe losses and economic burden due to the flood destruction, including the loss of lives, livestock, and crops. He also expressed deep compassion for farmers whose farming income was devastated and emphasised the need for quick recovery efforts.

President Asif Zardari lauded the tireless efforts of the armed forces and emergency rescue teams for helping the affected people during these national crises. “In this hour of trial, our forces have set a remarkable example of public service,” he stated.

Asif Zardari directed the Sindh government to be vigilant and remain ready for the incoming surge in flood and stressed proactive measures to minimise further damage.

President Asif Zardari compared the way people handled the floods in 2010 and 2022 to show how flexible they were, and he stated that the people of Pakistan can face tough situations with bravery and a strong will.

Asif Zardari’s words during the tough times have given hope to the affected people, farmers and families that the government is with them during this tough time.

Earlier, as a result of flood destruction during the monsoon, the province’s livestock sector not only lost lives, but also faced shocking financial losses.

According to the KP Livestock Department, the initial estimates of the losses indicate damages exceeding Rs 1.57 billion.

The department, in its recent report, has mentioned seven flood-affected districts, exposing the death of over 5,000 livestock animals and over 10,000 poultry birds.