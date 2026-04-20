KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Monday filed a contempt of court petition in the Sindh High Court against the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) over prolonged loadshedding in the city.

In its petition, JI stated that on November 6, 2025, the SHC had directed NEPRA to submit a response over loadshedding. However, the regulatory authority has yet to comply with the court’s order.

The petition argued that failure to abide by the court’s directives amounts to contempt of court and has caused significant hardship for Karachi residents, particularly amid rising temperatures and continued power outages.

JI requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against NEPRA officials.

Speaking to the media, JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan said the party had approached the court after authorities failed to act despite clear instructions.

“The court had directed NEPRA to submit its response on loadshedding within one month, but even after six months, no reply has been filed,” he said.

He said that prolonged outages have plunged large parts of the city into darkness and criticised K-Electric for failing to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

The JI chief also questioned the privatisation of the utility, stating that the number of consumers had increased significantly over the years, yet service delivery had not improved. He further alleged that subsidies were being extended to a private entity without corresponding relief for consumers.

Monem Zafar also accused NEPRA, K-Electric, and the federal government of failing to address the issue effectively, adding that citizens were bearing the brunt of rising electricity costs and prolonged loadshedding.