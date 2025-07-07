Karachi Loadshedding: SHC serve notices to K-Electric, others

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to K-Electric and other respondents over Jamaat Islami’s petition against line losses-based load shedding in Karachi.

The high court also summoned NEPRA’s regional head on July 25 in personal capacity.

“We are living in this city, know all how the load shedding being done,” Justice Faisal Kamal Alam hearing the case said.

“We know well what K-Electric is doing in the city,” Justice Faisal Kamal said. “We understand the misery of citizens, but this case should be heard by the constitutional bench,” Justice Kamal observed.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that a regular bench has also heard such cases earlier, “We want a declaration from court not an order,” lawyer said.

“K-Electric is conducting 18-18 hours load shedding while violating the policy,” Muhammad Vawda advocate said. “Petitioners have filed complaint to Nepra but no decision yet made”, lawyer said.

Petition, filed by nine Town Chairmen of Jamaat Islami, sought the court order to the Nepra for action against the K-Electric.

“Higher courts have already said that the electricity has been the fundamental right of the people. The KE not prepared to accept any constitutional or legal binding,” petition read.

“Federation has been declared responsible under the constitution for electricity supply and generation for citizens,” according to the plea.

“Nepra has already declared the K-Electric’s load shedding as unlawful, this load shedding also affects those consumers who are paying their bills,” petition read. Nepra had declare this KE practice as illegal on April 02 last year, according to the petition.

The federal government, K-Electric and the Nepra have been made respondents in the JI petition.