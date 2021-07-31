Markets closed, public transport suspended as lockdown enforced in Karachi

KARACHI: Police in Karachi have set up checkpoints in various areas of the city to enforce the lockdown imposed by Sindh government amid the COVID-19 surge.

According to details, on the first day of the lockdown in Karachi, police set up roadblocks at various places, public transport is not being allowed to go beyond the roadblocks and police personnel are busy picking up passengers from buses.

Unnecessary evacuees are also being repatriated and no one is allowed on the road without facemasks. Traffic on the roads is less as compared to normal days, markets and shops are also closed.

Checkpoints set up by the police at various roads are causing traffic jams in several areas. However, passengers are still traveling inside the minibusses and on the roofs and the ban on pillion riding is not being enforced.

Read more: Sindh govt imposes province-wide lockdown after surge in COVID cases

On the other hand, strict checking is going on at various places of National Highway Steel Town, police and Rangers personnel are present at various places and people who are coming to the roads by leaving their homes are being checked.

An emergency meeting of the SSPs was held last night regarding the lockdown, in which it was considered how to implement the lockdown.

It may be recalled that the Sindh government had announced a lockdown yesterday. The notification had said that business centers would remain closed from 12 noon tonight till August 8, only essentials shops would remain close from 6am to 6pm.