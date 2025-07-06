Karachi authorities conclude rescue work at Lyari collapse site

KARACHI: The rescue operation at the site of the collapsed residential building in Karachi’s Lyari area has been completed, ARY New reported.

The six-storey structure came down on the morning of July 4, 2025, in the Baghdadi neighbourhood, killing 27 people and injuring eight others, including women.

According to rescue officials, all bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and heavy machinery has now been removed from the site.

Authorities confirmed that the district administration will seal the area where the Karachi tragedy occurred to prevent further disturbance or risk.

In response to the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called for a detailed meeting to investigate the causes of the Lyari building collapse. He vowed strict action against those responsible for negligence.

Speaking on broader safety concerns, the Chief Minister revealed that over 480 buildings in Karachi have been declared dangerous. However, he noted that when authorities ask residents to vacate these structures, people often demand alternative housing and security.

Karachi commissioner holds citizens responsible

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, who visited the site after the lapse of 13 hours, said that the primary responsibility for the recent tragedy lies with those residing in unsafe buildings.

He said that the Sindh Building Control Authority had previously issued notices regarding the collapsed structure.

Read More: Saeed Ghani admits officials facilitate illegal construction

He urged residents to prioritize the safety of themselves and their families, emphasizing that forcibly evicting people from their homes is an undesirable task, and the administration has no intention of doing so.

According to rescue authorities, an adjacent building has also sustained structural damage as a result of the collapse.

SBCA

According to the SBCA, the building which collapsed in Lyari’s Baghdadi area had been declared dangerous long ago.

SBCA officials said that the structure had been marked unsafe, and multiple enforcement actions had been taken. Officials said that several notices were issued instructing residents to vacate the premises.

Residents of the area, however, claimed that no such notices were given by the administration.

The SBCA stated that 578 unsafe buildings exist in the city, with the highest number located in District South.