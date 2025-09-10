Flooding hits M-9 Motorway office in Karachi, vehicles submerged

KARACHI: Heavy flooding on the M-9 Motorway caused the office of the Motorway South Zone DIG to go under water, leaving vehicles worth millions of rupees submerged.

According to sources, the affected vehicles included those used for motorway patrolling as well as speed-checking units. The rising water reached nearly five feet inside the office premises, making access roads impassable.

The floodwater not only damaged the motorway office but also affected nearby residential areas. Employees trapped inside the premises were seen swimming through the water that had inundated the building.

Traffic on the M-9 was suspended due to the flooding, leaving heavy vehicles parked on the road overnight.

However, traffic police confirmed that the Hyderabad–Karachi route has now been reopened after the water level receded. Even so, officials reported severe pressure and congestion as traffic resumed on the busy highway.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the full extent of the damage, but initial reports suggest that several official vehicles are beyond repair after being submerged.

Earlier, Intermittent monsoon rainfall continued in various localities of the city on Wednesday with maximum rainfall of 129.6mm received in Surjani Town of Karachi.

Light to moderate rainfall reported in various areas of Karachi including Jail Chowrangi, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Tariq Road and adjacent areas, Hassan Square, PIB Colony, Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, Garden, Golimar, Shara-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and other areas.

Sporadic rainfall will be continued in the city until the night on Wednesday under the influence of the current weather system, the Met Office has said in its weather report.

The wet spell is expected to persist with moderate rainfall for next two days, according to the weather report.

Karachi’s Surjani Town received maximum rainfall 129.6mm in the current rain spell sofar, the Met Office has said.

North Karachi received 72.2mm rain, Korangi 70.5mm, Defence Phase-VII 70mm, Gulshan Hadeed 69mm, PAF Faisal Base 55mm, Nazimabad 54mm, Keamari 52mm, Saadi Town 51mm, Gulshan Maymar 48mm, Orangi Town 47mm, Airport 46.7mm, Bahria Town 45mm, University Road 44.4mm, PAF Masroor Base 41mm and Jinnah Terminal 29.8mm rainfall.

Yesterday floodwaters entered residential areas in Karachi after rising water levels in the Malir and Lyari streams after heavy downpour in the city as well as in catchment areas of Kirthar range, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Heavy rains reported in Kirthar mountain range, a natural border between Sindh and Balochistan.

As a result, the Mol, Khadeji, and Jaranda streams swelled, feeding water into the Malir stream raising its water level.

Water levels in the Lyari stream have also continued to rise. In low-lying neighborhoods around Malir, floodwaters entered homes, forcing residents to evacuate to safer locations.