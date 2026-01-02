Karachi: Four bodies found in manhole near Mai Kolachi phatak

KARACHI: Police in Karachi recovered four bodies from a manhole near Mai Kolachi Phatak on Friday, authorities said. The victims include two women, one child, and a man, ARY News reported.

The bodies were transferred to a hospital for formal legal procedures, and police said post-mortem examinations would help determine the cause of death and provide leads in the ongoing investigation.

According to Karachi police, it appears the murders were committed elsewhere, and the bodies were dumped in the manhole. No identification documents were found with the victims, making it difficult to establish their identities immediately.

Police also noted that dozens of stones had been thrown into the manhole, apparently in an attempt to conceal the bodies. Preliminary observations suggest the bodies may have been there for 15 to 20 days.

Karachi authorities have launched further investigations to determine the circumstances behind the killings and to identify those responsible. Police said the case highlights the rising concerns over violent crimes in Karachi and urged citizens to report any suspicious activity.

Further updates from Karachi police are expected after the completion of post-mortem examinations and forensic analysis.

CM Sindh Takes Notice of Four Bodies Found Near Mai Kolachi, Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep grief over the discovery of four bodies, two women, a child, and a man — found near a drain close to Mai Kolachi in Karachi.

The Chief Minister has directed police and relevant authorities to carry out immediate investigations into the incident. He emphasized that all aspects of the case should be thoroughly examined to identify and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Murad Ali Shah also ordered officials to submit a detailed report on the incident immediately. He assured that the Sindh government would ensure justice for the affected families and reiterated that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the government.

Karachi police have been instructed to fast-track investigations and provide updates on any developments as they emerge.