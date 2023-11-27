Karachi mall fire: Report reveals shocking details

KARACHI: The initial report on the tragic fire at Karachi’s RJ Shopping Mall, which claimed the lives of 11 people, has revealed shocking details, ARY News reported.

According to the initial report from the fire brigade officials, RJ Shopping Mall lacked a public safety system, firefighting equipment, and emergency exits.

The report highlighted that the fire brigade department was not timely informed about the fire, with the 3rd and 4th floors already burned upon their arrival.

The fire department was alerted by a citizen named Sameer at 06:29 am, prompting for an immediate action.

During the operation, 20 shops in the basement, 210 on the ground and first floor, and 65 on the second floor were saved.

However, the Food court and most offices on the fourth floor sustained severe damage.

Furthermore, despite the rescue of over 45 workers and the transfer of the injured to the hospital, 11 people suffocated to death due to smoke inhalation.

Yesterday, K-Electric (KE), builders and other departments were named in a first information report (FIR) registered after nearly a dozen people were killed in a massive fire inside RJ Shopping Mall at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road the previous day.

At least 11 people died while five others sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted inside the RJ Shopping Mall a day earlier because of a suspected short circuit, as per the officials.

The fire began on the fourth floor and later engulfed other floors. The officials claimed that the deaths occurred because the building had no ventilation.

The FIR was registered at Sharae Faisal Police Station by Sub Inspector Sadaruddin Mirani.

The FIR added that after the fire broke out, people stuck inside the building tried to flee using stairs and lifts, resulting in suffocation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachi administration have sealed the RJ shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road.