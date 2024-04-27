IMEI number isn’t enough to track your cellphone in Karachi

KARACHI: The law enforcement authorities successfully apprehended an individual with expertise in altering IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrested individual, identified as Sohail, has been implicated in altering the IMEI codes of hundreds of mobile devices.

It was further discovered that shopkeepers frequently took Sohail’s services to modify the IMEI numbers of mobile phones, charging a mere fee of Rs 500 per mobile phone.

During the investigation, Sohail revealed that a single IMEI number can be implanted into five mobile phones.

Confessing to his crimes, the accused admitted to replacing the IMEI numbers of newly stolen devices with older mobile phones.

The law enforces also recovered the IMEI-breaking device and software from the possession of the arrested accused during the operation.

Earlier in the day, a total of 67 alleged buyers of stolen goods were arrested, as law enforcers conducted several raids in Karachi.

Following the directives of Sindh’s Chief Minister, Sindh police initiated a crackdown against the buyers of robbed mobile phones and arrested 67 individuals in District West of Karachi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West, Hafeezur Rehman Bugti, claimed to have recovered stolen goods, including mobile phones and spare parts of the stolen vehicles, from the shops and warehouses of the arrested individuals.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched against the arrested individuals.