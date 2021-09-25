Karachi: Man attempts to break into ATM, arrested

KARACHI: A man was caught red-handed attempting to break into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Karachi’s posh locality of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), police said on Saturday.

They said the suspected robber identified as Munawar Hussain entered an ATM kiosk of a private bank in the Murtaza Commercial area to steal cash.

He first spray-painted a CCTV camera installed inside the kiosk and then tried to break into the ATM with the help of a hammer and other tools.

On getting information, the Sahil police promptly reached the bank and caught the suspect, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazir Shaikh said.He added the suspect was trying to broke open the ATM so he could steal its cash tray.

The police officer said further investigation against the arrested man is underway.

Last year in December, a band of suspected robbers had broken into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Karachi’s Gulberg area and made off with 1.8 million cash.

The shrewd suspects broke open part of the ATM that houses cash-loaded trays. They decamped with two of the three trays, having Rs1.8 million worth of currency notes while left the third one which had just Rs5,000 cash.