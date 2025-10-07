Man arrested for harvesting weed in Naya Nazimabad

Karachi: The Excise police on Tuesday arrested a man for harvesting weed plants used as drug in Karachi area of Naya Nazimabad, ARY News reported.

According to the Excise police, they have recovered as many as 45 weed plants of whopping worth of Rs 60 million in the international market..

The accused used to of harvesting weed plant in flower pots on rooftop of his bungalow,

On the other hand, the police have recovered 45 weed plants , 42 gm of prepared weed while 30 gm seeds of the plant.

According to the police, the recovered plants weighing 10 to 12 kg while the police arrested a person named Salman and lodged a case against him.

As per the initial information the accused had used to of harvesting weed plant at his house secretly and sold out prepared weed to the people.

What is Weed?

Weed, also known as cannabis, is a plant that contains psychoactive compounds like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). It’s used for medical, recreational, and spiritual purposes. THC is the primary psychoactive compound, producing a “high” or euphoric feeling.

Why is Weed Banned?

Weed is banned in many countries due to concerns about its potential risks. These include addiction, mental health issues, impaired cognitive function, and physical health problems. Governments have implemented strict laws to regulate its use, citing concerns about public health, safety, and potential negative impacts on society.

Laws and Regulations

Laws surrounding weed vary globally. Some countries and states have legalized it for medical or recreational use, while others maintain strict prohibitions.

In Pakistan, weed is illegal and strictly prohibited. Understanding local laws and regulations is crucial to avoid any issues.

As attitudes toward weed evolve, laws and regulations may change, reflecting shifting societal views on its use and benefits.