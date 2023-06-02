Karachi man climbs up electric pole over property dispute

A Karachi man climbed up an electric pole in protest after he was reportedly denied a share in a plot by his father, ARY News reported.

As per details, the son adopted a unique way to record a protest with his father by climbing up an electric pole in Karachi’s Baldia Town. Getting information of the matter, police reached the spot.

Police negotiated with the young man and managed to get him off the power pool safely after disconnecting the power supply to the area۔

According to the police, the young man is having a property dispute with his father.

Read more: Man climbs electric pole to woo angry wife

In a separate incident of the same in nature that took place in December, last year, a man had climbed up an electric pole reportedly to woo his angry wife in Kashmore area of Sindh.

Nadeem Jamali, a resident of Kandhkot, had climbed a pole of high-tension wires after his disgruntled wife moved the court for Khula.