Karachi: Man dies after being hit by falling signboard 

Karachi: In a horrific incident, a man died after being hit by a falling signboard in Nazimabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man identified as Amir used to work as laborer and had four children. The victim is an employ of water filtration plant and provide pumps to RO plants.

Furthermore, the other man who was injured is critical and half of his body is paralyzed as a result of this accident

It is pertinent to mention that Sindh High Court (SHC) directed authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding the removal of all billboards and hoardings from public properties across Karachi.

The orders were passed by the SHC judge Justice Irfan Saadat while hearing plea against billboards and hoardings in the city. The SHC while ordering the Sindh government, KMC and the cantonment boards to remove the billboards and hoardings from the public properties.