Karachi man held for using apps to deliver narcotics

KARACHI: Police have arrested a suspect involved in the online sale and delivery of drugs in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the arrest was carried out by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aslam Rao and his team in the Jamshed Quarters area near Guru Mandir.

According to police officials, more than three kilograms of narcotics, including charas, were recovered from the suspect, identified as Abdul Zahoor. The accused had been smuggling drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and supplying them in Karachi through online delivery.

Authorities said that the suspect was using social media applications for drug deliveries, and different types of narcotics, including ice, crystal, heroin, and charas, were being distributed in Karachi through this method.

Police have registered a case against the accused at the SIU police station in Karachi, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier, the Narcotics Control Wing of Korangi arrested a suspect involved in highly addictive drug distribution across Karachi, recovering over 10 kilograms of the illegal substance during a targeted operation.

According to the official spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Mirza Ali, son of Abdul Rehman, was apprehended from Sector 36 in Landhi.

Acting on intelligence reports, the anti-narcotics team caught the suspect and seized approximately 10.4 kilograms of heroin, which has an estimated international market value of PKR 200 million.

Initial investigations mention that Mirza Ali was involved in drug distribution across Karachi, transporting from Peshawar. He was a member of an interprovincial drug trafficking network. Officials are interrogating the suspect, that they may get to a wider network involved in drug trafficking.

This arrest was part of Pakistan’s broader crackdown on narcotics, which has seen over 1,000 metric tons of drugs seized nationwide since September 2023.

The suspect confessed to drug distribution across Karachi and supplying heroin to multiple neighbourhoods across the city.

The coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies aim to dismantle trafficking routes and prosecute high-level operatives.