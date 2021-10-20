Karachi man accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun

KARACHI: A man died after he accidentally shot himself while trying to clean his gun in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar block 11 area, ARY News reported.
According to police, the 30-year-old man accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun at his home. Two people were also injured in the incident.
The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Abdul Majeed. SSP East said that further investigation into the incident is underway.
Last year on March 25, a seven-year-old boy had accidentally shot dead his mother. According to the police, the minor was playing with his father’s pistol mistaking it for a toy when the bullet was fired upon his mother in the house situated in Liaquatabad.
The mother was rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition, but she had succumbed to her bullet wounds on the way
