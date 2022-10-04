Karachi man moves consumer court against battery seller

A Karachi man on Tuesday moved consumer court against non-replacement of his under-warranty battery, ARY News reported.

As per details, a citizen filed a plea with the consumer court in Karachi East against a battery seller. The plaintiff said he bought a battery for Rs5,800 from a shopkeeper located in Khudadad Colony on May 15.

The battery stopped working after three months and when the shopkeeper was asked to replace the under-warranty battery, he refused to do so and asked for double charges by citing fault in the battery cell.

The man has pleaded with the court to order the shopkeeper to pay Rs500,000 as damages to him.

Meanwhile, the court has sought replies from both the plaintiff and shopkeeper by October 6.

Earlier, a resident of Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal filed a petition in the consumer court against a mechanic over not being able to run his car in fifth gear despite engine repair.

“The mechanic charged Rs44,000 for engine repair, but still the car is unable to run in fifth gear (double top gear)”, the man had said in his claim.

He requested the court for the return of Rs44,000 he paid for engine repair and Rs200,000 additional for wear and tear of the vehicle.

