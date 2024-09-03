web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Karachi man sentenced to jail for sharing wife’s ‘objectionable pictures’

In a bizarre incident, a Karachi man was sentenced to nine years in jail for sharing his wife’s ‘obscene pictures’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police presented the man accused of sharing his wife’s ‘objectionable pictures’ and blackmailing her before the court of Judicial Magistrate East.

The judge after hearing the arguments handed over nine years imprisonment to the Karachi man and slapped a fine of Rs90,000.

The court remarked that the man humiliated the complainant and her family with his act.

Earlier, a separate disturbing incident surfaced in Punjab where a man resorted to blackmailing his former wife after recording her videos of solitary activities.

The blackmailer, the woman’s ex-husband, continuously recorded videos of her solitary activities and made these videos viral after their divorce.

Read more: WATCH: Man blackmails ex-wife with private videos

ARY News program Sar-e-Aam’s team rescued the victimized woman by exposing her ex-husband’s blackmailing.

“Since the daughters are with me, I requested my ex-husband to sign the B-form but he insisted on a meeting,” the woman said.

The woman claimed that during the meeting, her former husband tried to force himself on her, and when she refused firmly, he retaliated by sending private videos and images from their wedding to both her brothers and his own friends.

