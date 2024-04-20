WATCH: Man blackmails ex-wife with private videos

A disturbing incident has surfaced in Punjab where a man resorted to blackmailing his former wife after recording her videos of solitary activities.

The blackmailer, the woman’s ex-husband, continuously recorded videos of her solitary activities and made these videos viral after their divorce.

ARY News program Sar-e-Aam’s team rescued the victimized woman by exposing her ex-husband’s blackmailing.

The woman mentioned that she had divorced his husband because of his abusive behavior, yet he still attempted to contact her with different excuses.

“Since the daughters are with me, I requested my ex-husband to sign the B-form but he insisted on a meeting,” the woman said.

The woman claimed that during the meeting, her former husband tried to force himself on her, and when she refused firmly, he retaliated by sending private videos and images from their wedding to both her brothers and his own friends.

The woman disclosed that the man also uploaded a compromising image of her on an online chat app. As a result, she began receiving calls and messages from various unknown numbers and also made her personal WhatsApp number public.

Later, the Sar-e-Aam team took action and sent the woman to meet her ex-husband with a hidden camera, and with the help of verified evidence, they caught the aforementioned blackmailer red-handed.