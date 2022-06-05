Karachi man stealing cars’ batteries caught red handed

KARACHI: Citizens on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly stealing batteries from cars in Karachi’s Shadman Town, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the thief was caught red-handed when he came to steal the battery of a vehicle. The thief was caught red-handed by the residents of area.

The furious residents of Shadman Town after subjecting the thief to vicious torture handed him over to the police. It has been learnt that the batteries of the vehicles were being stolen from the area since a long and finally the thief was caught red-handed.

Earlier, citizens arrested a man for stealing batteries from parked motorbikes at II Chundrigar Road.

As soon as he came to steal another battery in a day, people nabbed him. He was handed over to the police after torture.

The police after the initial probe also recovered the batteries of five motorcycles from his possession. He was later shifted to a police station for legal formalities and further investigation.

