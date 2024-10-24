web analytics
Karachi man, who sold jewellery for daughter’s treatment, falls prey to street crime

KARACHI: In yet another incident of street crime in Karachi, a man was gunned down by robbers during a mugging incident in Ahsanabad area near the Site Superhighway.

The victim was returning home after selling his wife’s jewellery to finance his daughter’s treatment.

He received three bullets by the muggers who robbed him on the way. The robbers escaped after committing crime.

In separate incident, a man named Umair was killed in a firing incident after his car was shot at near the Mubarak Mosque in Karachi’s Defence area.

The development comes just days after Karachi Police chief Javed Alam Odho claimed that street crimes in the metropolis have dropped by 50% in the first quarter of 2024.

During first 9 month, 15,000 mobile phone thefts have reported, while motorcycle theft incidents soared to 35,000.

Additionally, approximately 1,200 vehicles have been stolen or snatched from residents.

