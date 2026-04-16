KARACHI: The Karachi administration has decided to enforce a strict regulatory framework for setting up cattle markets (Karachi Mandi) ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, making it mandatory to obtain official permits.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, with all deputy commissioners and representatives of local government institutions in attendance.

According to the directives, permits for establishing Karachi Mandi will only be issued with the approval of the Commissioner and after consultation with police and traffic police authorities.

Municipal bodies, town administrations, and cantonment boards have been instructed to approach the respective deputy commissioners for obtaining necessary approvals.

The administration has made it clear that any Mandi set up without permission will be considered illegal and strict action will be taken against violators.

Officials also agreed to take comprehensive measures to ensure security, cleanliness, and proper parking arrangements at all designated mandi sites.

To curb the emergence of unauthorized markets across the city, authorities will intensify monitoring and enforcement operations.

Applicants seeking to establish a Mandi in Karachi have been directed to submit written requests to the concerned deputy commissioner, enabling coordination with relevant agencies before permits are issued.

Last year, authorities had granted permission for 14 cattle markets, including the central Karachi mandi.