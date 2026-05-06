KARACHI: The number of sacrificial animals at the Awam Dost Maveshi Mandi or People Friendly Cattle Market on Karachi’s Northern Bypass has reached 125,000, ARY News reported.

Mandi Administrator Tariq Tanoli stated that sacrificial animals are arriving from across the country.

He noted that the influx continues into the Sibbi, Safaer, Kashmir, KP, Golden, and Pahari blocks of the cattle market.

According to Tanoli, traders in the general block are being provided with free water and electricity.

He added that water is available in every block 24 hours a day, while heavy generators ensure an uninterrupted power supply throughout the entire market.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented on all routes leading to the mandi. Tanoli described the atmosphere, noting that as soon as the sun sets, the market is fully illuminated.

Other members of the administration added, “We welcome every citizen of Karachi at the parking entry gate of the mandi.”

Parking contractor Adnan Ateeq shared that both the general public and social media influencers are visiting the market in large numbers daily.

Highlighting the festive environment, market representative Rao Faiz mentioned that the late-night atmosphere is filled with the fragrance of delicious food being prepared across the stalls.