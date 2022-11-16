Karachi: Married woman mysteriously goes missing for two days

KARACHI: A married woman has mysteriously gone missing from Karach’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area for two days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the mother-of-one namely Anum Sohaib went missing under mysterious circumstances after departing for a job interview. Her husband lodged a case at the Steel Town police station.

Her husband said that the family searched for her everywhere but failed to recover her. Later, the family decided to lodge a case.

He said that the phone number of her wife was provided to the police officials. He added that her mobile phone is turned off and the CCTV cameras were not working due to loadshedding when she left the home.

The investigation officials said that a probe will be conducted in all aspects on the basis of CDR and digital records. Anum Sohaib went missing for two days while she has a daughter.

