Karachi Matric Board Raids: Fake Center Discovered, Paid Cheating Ring Busted

KARACHI: A fake examination center in Korangi and a “paid cheating” operation in PECHS were uncovered on Wednesday by the Controller of Examinations and a high-powered vigilance committee headed by Chairman Karachi Matric Board during the ongoing matriculation exams, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Controller of Examinations for the Karachi Matric Board, Ahmed Khan Chhutto, inspected a site in Korangi Town No. 6.

He discovered that a fraudulent center had been established using a fake letterhead of the board. The Controller observed students taking exams together in an unauthorized setting and immediately suspended the center superintendent.

In a separate action, the Chairman of the Matric Board, Ghulam Muhammad Sohoo, conducted a surprise raid at Government Secondary School No. 1 in PECHS. During the raid, it was discovered that students were being allowed to cheat in exchange for money.

The Chairman suspended the center superintendent, Amir Khursheedy, on the spot and appointed Abdul Haye as the new superintendent for the center.

Since the commencement of the matriculation examinations, a total of four center superintendents have been suspended for negligence and malpractice.

Earlier, the ongoing matriculation examinations in Karachi were overshadowed by allegations of widespread cheating, paper leaks, and bribery, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination system.

Authorities have registered a case against the examination centre in charge, Muhammad Hanif, for allegedly charging Rs5,000 per student to facilitate cheating during exams.

According to officials, the incident took place at Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School in Quaidabad, where an organised cheating network was reportedly operating. Bribes were reportedly taken from students and parents in exchange for allowing cheating during examinations.

A video that went viral on social media shows Hanif demanding money, while a diary containing records of payments collected from various students and schools has also surfaced as evidence.

The case was filed on the complaint of an education department official, who stated that the accused was seen in the viral video demanding Rs5,000 per paper to assist students in cheating.

Following the outcry on social media, the Chairman of the Matriculation Board Karachi, Ghulam Hussain, has blacklisted Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School and another institution, National Grammar School in Shadman Town, Malir.

Officials confirmed that the superintendents of both examination centres have been suspended, and a five-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Sindh’s Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, take serious notice of the matter.

The minister has also removed National Grammar School from the list of examination centres and sought a report on the Quaidabad centre within 24 hours.

A new examination centre has been set up at Government Boys Secondary School, Khuldabad, in place of the removed institution.

Authorities have reiterated that there will be no compromise on transparency in examinations and warned that those involved will face strict legal action.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among parents and education stakeholders, who have demanded immediate and decisive action to restore the credibility of the examination system.