Rs5,000 per paper: Karachi matric exams hit by cheating scandal

KARACHI: The ongoing matriculation examinations in Karachi have been overshadowed by allegations of widespread cheating, paper leaks, and bribery, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination system.

Authorities have registered a case against an examination centre in-charge, Muhammad Hanif, for allegedly charging Rs5,000 per student to facilitate cheating during exams.

According to officials, the incident took place at Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School in Quaidabad, where an organised cheating network was reportedly operating. Bribes were reportedly taken from students and parents in exchange for allowing cheating during examinations.

A video that went viral on social media shows Hanif demanding money, while a diary containing records of payments collected from various students and schools has also surfaced as evidence.

The case was filed on the complaint of an education department official, who stated that the accused was seen in the viral video demanding Rs5,000 per paper to assist students in cheating.

Following the outcry on social media, the Chairman of the Matriculation Board Karachi, Ghulam Hussain, has blacklisted Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School and another institution, National Grammar School in Shadman Town, Malir.

Officials confirmed that the superintendents of both examination centres have been suspended, and a five-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Sindh’s Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, take serious notice of the matter.

The minister has also removed National Grammar School from the list of examination centres and sought a report on the Quaidabad centre within 24 hours.

A new examination centre has been set up at Government Boys Secondary School, Khuldabad, in place of the removed institution.

Authorities have reiterated that there will be no compromise on transparency in examinations and warned that those involved will face strict legal action.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among parents and education stakeholders, who have demanded immediate and decisive action to restore the credibility of the examination system.