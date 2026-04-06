Karachi Matric Exams: New Timetable Announced

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has released the revised schedule for the 2026 annual Karachi matric examinations (exams), ARY News reported.

The Board announced that the examinations are set to commence on April 10. According to the revised timetable, the Class 10 Computer Science (Science Group) examination will take place on the opening day, April 10.

On April 11, the Class 9 Computer Studies examination will be conducted, according to a spokesperson for the Board. The BSEK has also issued a revised schedule for the matriculation examinations of the General Group.

All examinations will be conducted during the morning shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students have been directed to arrive at their respective examination centers at least half an hour before the start of the paper.

The spokesperson further confirmed that admit cards have already been issued to all matriculation students.

The matric examinations will continue till April 28.

Earlier, the matric examinations in Karachi, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 7, have been postponed.

Chairman of the Karachi Matriculation Board, Ghulam Hussain, announced that the final examinations will now commence on Friday, April 10.

The Chairman stated that this decision was made in the best interest of the students across Karachi to ensure they are better accommodated.

The Controller of Examinations for the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) stated that the board is currently transitioning from a manual system to a digital one.

He explained that due to an increased volume of data, the software has become overloaded and is experiencing temporary technical faults. Consequently, the decision to reschedule the examinations was made as an emergency measure.

The Controller further informed that a revised examination schedule will be issued soon, noting that the exams will still be held at the centers already assigned to the students.

Earlier, the Karachi Matriculation Board announced that schools can obtain their students’ admit cards from the board on Monday, April 6, by presenting an official authority letter.

Board of Secondary Education, in its statement, stated that the admit cards can be collected from the conference hall of the board situated at the first building block B from 9 am morning.

The spokesman added that all of the students of matric classes have been issued admit cards.