Matric Examinations postponed in Karachi

KARACHI: The matric examinations in Karachi, which were scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 7, have been postponed.

Chairman of the Karachi Matriculation Board, Ghulam Hussain, announced that the final examinations will now commence on Friday, April 10.

The Chairman stated that this decision was made in the best interest of the students across Karachi to ensure they are better accommodated.

The Controller of Examinations for the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) stated that the board is currently transitioning from a manual system to a digital one.

He explained that due to an increased volume of data, the software has become overloaded and is experiencing temporary technical faults. Consequently, the decision to reschedule the examinations was made as an emergency measure.

The Controller further informed that a revised examination schedule will be issued soon, noting that the exams will still be held at the centers already assigned to the students.

Earlier, the Karachi Matriculation Board announced that schools can obtain their students’ admit cards from the board on Monday, April 6, by presenting an official authority letter.

Board of Secondary Education, in its statement, stated that the admit cards can be collected from the conference hall of the board situated at the first building block B from 9 am morning.