Karachi may receive monsoon rainfall today: Met Office

KARACHI: The port city may receive light to medium intensity rainfall at various places on Wednesday (today).

According to the Met Office, weather will remain hot, humid and partly cloudy in Karachi.

“Another monsoon rain spell has been expected after July 20,” according to the weather report.

The sea breeze is expected to restore in the city from tomorrow (Thursday).

The minimum temperature was recorded 27 Celsius today, while the mercury could soar to 37 Celsius in the daytime.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released the data of the monsoon rainfall recorded in various areas of Karachi on Tuesday.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Karachi’s Surjani Town (58.2mm), followed by the old Airport area (31mm), and Orangi Town (30mm).

Rainfall at University Road recorded 19.8mm, followed by Faisal Base 16mm and Saadi Town 15mm.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed 10mm, North Karachi 8.6mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 7.4mm, and Keamari 6.5mm. Korangi 4mm and Malir 3mm.

The lowest rainfall 2mm each was recorded at Ibrahim Hyderi and Mauripur. Un updated data of rainfall showed 4.4mm rainfall at Malir Halt, Korangi 2.5mm, Nazimabad 1.4mm, and the Airport 0.3mm.